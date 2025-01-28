Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 17.44%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Trading Up 1.6 %

SMBC traded up $0.89 on Monday, hitting $58.10. The company had a trading volume of 58,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,906. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $655.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.46. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $68.69.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMBC. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern Missouri Bancorp

In related news, Director William E. Young sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $179,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,075.10. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement savings plans, and money market deposit accounts.

