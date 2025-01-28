Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Shares Down 25% – Here’s Why

Sparta Capital Ltd. (CVE:SAY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 25% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 305,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 398,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Sparta Capital Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$3.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.59.

About Sparta Capital

(Get Free Report)

Sparta Capital Ltd. provides environment, energy, and innovation services in Canada. The company collects e-waste materials to recycle, as well upcycling waste into new material. It also provides a complimentary suite of technologies to analyze and assist clients in receiving value from wasted sources of energy within existing power systems, such as peak power mitigation systems through energy storage technology, power-factor and harmonic mitigation, LED lighting retrofits, photoluminescent safety products, and internet of things monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sparta Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparta Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.