SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,955 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QEFA. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 14,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Edge Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 18,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 17,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QEFA opened at $75.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $962.15 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.53. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $71.33 and a 12 month high of $81.49.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

