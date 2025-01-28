SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 12,241 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 16,649 shares.The stock last traded at $208.40 and had previously closed at $206.97.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.75. The company has a market capitalization of $913.77 million, a P/E ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Trading of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 79,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,557,000 after buying an additional 11,816 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 28,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

