SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is S. R. Schill & Associates’ 4th Largest Position

S. R. Schill & Associates decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 220,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,962 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 12.7% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $70.52 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $56.80 and a one year high of $71.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.