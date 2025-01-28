SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $136.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.34. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $121.52 and a 1 year high of $144.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.