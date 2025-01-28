SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 2.2% of Bay Rivers Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 884.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 11,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 167.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

MDY stock opened at $591.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $590.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $572.44. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $495.53 and a 12 month high of $624.13.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

