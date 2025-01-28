SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Shares Purchased by FSC Wealth Advisors LLC

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the third quarter worth about $134,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000.

Get SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of RLY stock opened at $27.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.50. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 1-year low of $25.91 and a 1-year high of $29.24.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.