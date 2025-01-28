Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII) Short Interest Update

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 3,239.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 51,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 50,303 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 352,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 863.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 613,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 14.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 730,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after buying an additional 94,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,012,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 582,688 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

SVII traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.32. The stock had a trading volume of 84,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,811. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.26. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $10.87 and a one year high of $11.70.

About Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

