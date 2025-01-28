St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 946 ($11.77) and last traded at GBX 941.50 ($11.71), with a volume of 1032505 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 931 ($11.58).
St. James’s Place Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 864.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 755.08. The stock has a market cap of £5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -94,700.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10.
About St. James’s Place
We offer an integrated client proposition, through which we provide financial advice, investment product wrappers such as pensions, investment bonds and ISAs, and offer our own range of investment funds and portfolios.
