Standex International (SXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Standex International to post earnings of $1.68 per share and revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.05. Standex International had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $170.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Standex International’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Standex International to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Standex International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SXI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.96. The stock had a trading volume of 15,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Standex International has a 52-week low of $141.90 and a 52-week high of $212.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.61 and its 200 day moving average is $185.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Standex International Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other Standex International news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.41, for a total value of $349,491.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,196.71. This represents a 12.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.81, for a total transaction of $319,696.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,613,763.66. This trade represents a 8.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,061 shares of company stock worth $1,359,419. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SXI has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Standex International from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research report on Tuesday.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

