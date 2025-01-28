Stapp Wealth Management Pllc Grows Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Stapp Wealth Management Pllc increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF comprises 4.6% of Stapp Wealth Management Pllc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3,297.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after acquiring an additional 118,728 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,008 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,797,000.

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $163.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.28. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $122.29 and a 52-week high of $163.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

