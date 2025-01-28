Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of QUAL opened at $182.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.16.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

