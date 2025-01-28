Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Sells 2,506 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 72.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 17,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 78,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.70.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $2,154,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,116.67. This represents a 31.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total value of $4,477,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,229,149.91. This represents a 25.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,029,300. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $215.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.57 and a 12-month high of $244.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.42 and a 200-day moving average of $222.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 111.85%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

