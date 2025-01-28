Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Sells 3,676 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IUSG. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,603,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,884,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,603,000 after acquiring an additional 426,039 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 3.4 %

IUSG opened at $140.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.62. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $106.80 and a 52-week high of $146.99.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.