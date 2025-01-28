Stewardship Advisors LLC Raises Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $41,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 36.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Loop Capital raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.00.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total transaction of $40,258.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,159.70. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total transaction of $9,030,368.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,399.64. This trade represents a 51.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,188 shares of company stock worth $15,624,585. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of HD opened at $424.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.77 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.14%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

