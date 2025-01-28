SThree (LON:STEM) Announces Earnings Results

SThree (LON:STEM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 37.40 ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. SThree had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 3.53%.

SThree Stock Performance

LON STEM opened at GBX 276 ($3.43) on Tuesday. SThree has a fifty-two week low of GBX 221.50 ($2.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 457.50 ($5.69). The stock has a market cap of £366.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 657.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 304.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 360.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91.

Get SThree alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.73) target price on shares of SThree in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on SThree from GBX 520 ($6.47) to GBX 390 ($4.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Insider Transactions at SThree

In other SThree news, insider Andrew Beach bought 9,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.30) per share, for a total transaction of £25,005.40 ($31,112.85). Also, insider Elaine ODonnell bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.28) per share, with a total value of £18,920 ($23,541.12). Insiders purchased a total of 15,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,419,450 over the last three months. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SThree

(Get Free Report)

SThree plc brings skilled people together to build the future. We are the only global specialist talent partner focused on roles in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (‘STEM’), providing permanent and flexible contract talent to a diverse base of over 7,200 clients across 11 countries. Our Group’s c.2,600 staff cover the Technology, Life Sciences and Engineering sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SThree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.