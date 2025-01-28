StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $4.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average of $4.87. Lipocine has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Lipocine will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lipocine

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lipocine stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lipocine Inc. ( NASDAQ:LPCN Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,870 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.22% of Lipocine as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

