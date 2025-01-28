StockNews.com Downgrades ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ExlService from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $49.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.01 and a 200-day moving average of $40.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. ExlService has a 52 week low of $28.16 and a 52 week high of $50.11.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $472.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.73 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that ExlService will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 22,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $954,952.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,254.50. This trade represents a 18.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund sold 3,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $160,562.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,249. This trade represents a 20.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 426,458 shares of company stock worth $18,720,514 over the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 0.8% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 24,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of ExlService by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 3.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

