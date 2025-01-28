Strategic Investment Advisors MI Cuts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 5.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 103,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $1,539,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 9.0% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $58.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.97 and a 12-month high of $77.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.95. The company has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

