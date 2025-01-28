Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 98.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95,333 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $252.99 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $183.78 and a twelve month high of $257.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.72.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

