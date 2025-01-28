Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,100 shares, an increase of 83,925.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 421,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Subaru Stock Performance

Shares of Subaru stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,432. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.58. Subaru has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Subaru had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Subaru will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Subaru

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Subaru by 38.1% during the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 32,205 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Subaru by 53.6% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 34,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 11,872 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Subaru in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

