Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,100 shares, an increase of 83,925.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 421,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Subaru Stock Performance
Shares of Subaru stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,432. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.58. Subaru has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Subaru had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Subaru will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Subaru
Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Subaru
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- What Does the Future Hold for Eli Lilly?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Oracle Stock Drops Nearly 14% – Is Now the Time to Buy?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 Consumer Stocks Call Option Traders Are Betting Big On
Receive News & Ratings for Subaru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subaru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.