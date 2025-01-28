SunCoke Energy (SXC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect SunCoke Energy to post earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $373.50 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $490.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.70 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SunCoke Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SXC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.91. 492,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,076. The company has a market capitalization of $832.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. SunCoke Energy has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $12.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SXC. StockNews.com upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

