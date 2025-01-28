Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$62.11.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Gerdes Energy Research set a C$69.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Suncor Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Suncor Energy from C$76.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

SU stock opened at C$55.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$70.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$54.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$53.54. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$42.43 and a 52 week high of C$58.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.98.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C$0.38. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 14.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 4.4208333 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Suncor Energy

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.87, for a total value of C$2,843,700.00. Also, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.10, for a total value of C$5,995,185.00. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc is an integrated energy company. The company’s operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company’s PetroCanada retail and wholesale distribution networks. The company is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen.

Featured Stories

