Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.00, but opened at $23.27. Super Hi International shares last traded at $23.58, with a volume of 160 shares traded.

Super Hi International Trading Down 1.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.48. As a group, equities analysts predict that Super Hi International Holding Ltd. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Super Hi International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Super Hi International in the third quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Hi International in the second quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Hi International in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,704,000.

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

