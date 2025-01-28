Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.00, but opened at $23.27. Super Hi International shares last traded at $23.58, with a volume of 160 shares traded.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.48. As a group, equities analysts predict that Super Hi International Holding Ltd. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.
Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.
