Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.57 and traded as low as $10.57. Swedish Match AB (publ) shares last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 200 shares.
Swedish Match AB (publ) Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.41.
About Swedish Match AB (publ)
Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.
