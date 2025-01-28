Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.35 and last traded at $39.11, with a volume of 10075 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.15.

SSREY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Swiss Re from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Swiss Re from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank raised Swiss Re to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group upgraded Swiss Re from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Swiss Re to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.68 and its 200-day moving average is $34.12.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

