Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.35 and last traded at $39.11, with a volume of 10075 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.15.
SSREY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Swiss Re from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Swiss Re from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank raised Swiss Re to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group upgraded Swiss Re from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Swiss Re to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.
Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.
