Synairgen (LON:SNG) Trading Down 16.4% – Here’s Why

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 16.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.01 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.01 ($0.03). 606,426 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,656,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.41 ($0.03).

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.53 and a beta of -2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Synairgen Company Profile

Synairgen is a respiratory drug discovery and development company founded by University of Southampton Professors Stephen Holgate, Donna Davies and Ratko Djukanovic. The business, focused primarily on lung viral defence in asthma and COPD, uses its differentiating human biology BioBank platform and world-renowned international academic KOL network to discover and develop novel therapies for respiratory disease.

Synairgen is conducting a double blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial in COVID-19 patients (SG016).

