Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Tamar Securities LLC

Tamar Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the quarter. Synopsys makes up 3.1% of Tamar Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $22,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,948,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,518,637,000 after purchasing an additional 119,057 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,281,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,656,005,000 after buying an additional 61,799 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,069,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,554,540,000 after acquiring an additional 487,025 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 26.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $791,923,000 after acquiring an additional 335,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth approximately $633,469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNPS. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $641.82.

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,774.60. The trade was a 93.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $510.73 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $457.52 and a 1 year high of $629.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $518.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $522.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

