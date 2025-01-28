T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Position Increased by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,983 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,893,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,660,758,000 after buying an additional 1,522,394 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $653,160,000 after acquiring an additional 876,182 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,524,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,203,642,000 after acquiring an additional 602,786 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,553,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,448,426,000 after purchasing an additional 590,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,473,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $324,960,000 after purchasing an additional 397,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TMUS. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James cut T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 110,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.30, for a total transaction of $24,673,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,441,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,262,057.20. The trade was a 7.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nestor Cano sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.75, for a total value of $2,561,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,300. The trade was a 71.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,200 shares of company stock worth $32,736,303. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $221.43 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $248.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.07.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

