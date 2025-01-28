T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Position Raised by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,370 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 76.7% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp grew its position in T-Mobile US by 134.7% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $254,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,295.24. This trade represents a 16.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andre Almeida bought 3,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $235.72 per share, for a total transaction of $897,621.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,621.76. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,200 shares of company stock valued at $32,736,303 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. BNP Paribas raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $236.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.74.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.3 %

T-Mobile US stock opened at $221.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $248.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.07. The firm has a market cap of $256.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 40.14%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

