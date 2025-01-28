T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Shares Purchased by Warner Financial Inc.

Warner Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. GGM Financials LLC now owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 37,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter.

TCAF stock opened at $34.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

