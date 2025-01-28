T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF Announces Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:TAXE)

T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF (NASDAQ:TAXE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1547 per share on Thursday, January 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th.

TAXE stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.19. 105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.51. T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.76 and a 1 year high of $51.35.

