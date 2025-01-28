Tamar Securities LLC Buys 6,202 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Tamar Securities LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $8,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC now owns 98,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 35,932 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,264,000. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 126,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 798,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,083,000 after acquiring an additional 134,213 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

COWZ opened at $58.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

