Tenable (TENB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $231,807.06 billion for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tenable Stock Performance

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $44.19 on Tuesday. Tenable has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $53.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -86.65 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $196,596.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,363.12. This trade represents a 9.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $114,056.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,464,145.92. This represents a 0.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,463 shares of company stock valued at $894,042. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TENB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Featured Articles

