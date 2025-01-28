Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3594 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.
Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance
Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.28. 14,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,951. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.66. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $22.71.
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile
