Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by VCI Wealth Management LLC

VCI Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $792,000. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 12,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,295.59. The trade was a 42.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $187.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $170.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $155.46 and a 12 month high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

