Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Increased by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.20.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,295.59. The trade was a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $187.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $155.46 and a fifty-two week high of $220.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.38 and a 200-day moving average of $199.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 101.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

