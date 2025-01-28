The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,978,000. Insight Inv LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 8,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grange Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $424.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $421.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.77 and a 1-year high of $439.37.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 61.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total transaction of $40,258.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,159.70. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $6,553,958.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,475 shares in the company, valued at $31,727,562. This represents a 17.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $15,624,585 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

