The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Position Decreased by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,696 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 44,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 86,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, EVP Pedro F. P. Navio sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $1,505,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,122.75. This trade represents a 21.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $30.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average of $33.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $28.37 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.14%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Further Reading

