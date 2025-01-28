The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 42,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarendon Private LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 47,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $8,604,804.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,189,463.68. This trade represents a 54.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $2,210,944.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,804.35. This represents a 52.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,097 shares of company stock worth $25,635,076. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $196.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.53.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $169.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $399.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $153.52 and a 52 week high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21,657,595.49 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 64.17%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

