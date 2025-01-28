THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 92.5% from the December 31st total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

THK Trading Up 2.1 %

THK stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.16. The stock had a trading volume of 27,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,757. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 2.95. THK has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $12.45.

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. THK had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $573.14 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that THK will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THK Company Profile

THK Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechanical components worldwide. The company provides linear motion (LM) guides, ball screws, ball splines, LM guide actuators, cross roller rings/ double row angular contact ring, electric actuators, linear motor actuators, cam followers, roller followers, linear bushes, LM strokes, slide packs, slide rails, cross roller guides and tables, linear ball slides, LM and flat rollers, spline nuts, screw nuts, change nuts, precision linear packs, link balls, rod ends, spherical plain bearings, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products.

