Time Finance (LON:TIME) Issues Earnings Results

Time Finance (LON:TIME – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 3.24 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Time Finance had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 6.95%.
Time Finance Stock Performance
LON TIME opened at GBX 63 ($0.78) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £57.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,260.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Time Finance has a twelve month low of GBX 35.50 ($0.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 66.89 ($0.83). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 60.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 56.61.
Time Finance Company Profile
Time offers a multi-product range for SMEs concentrating on Asset, Loan and Invoice Finance. While focused on being an ‘own-book’ lender, Time does retain the ability to broke-on deals where appropriate, enabling it to optimize business levels through market and economic cycles.
