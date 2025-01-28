Time Finance (LON:TIME) Issues Earnings Results

Time Finance (LON:TIMEGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 3.24 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Time Finance had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 6.95%.

Time Finance Stock Performance

LON TIME opened at GBX 63 ($0.78) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £57.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,260.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Time Finance has a twelve month low of GBX 35.50 ($0.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 66.89 ($0.83). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 60.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 56.61.

Time Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Time Finance’s purpose is to help UK businesses thrive and survive through the provision of flexible funding facilities.

Time offers a multi-product range for SMEs concentrating on Asset, Loan and Invoice Finance. While focused on being an ‘own-book’ lender, Time does retain the ability to broke-on deals where appropriate, enabling it to optimize business levels through market and economic cycles.

