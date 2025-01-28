TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,200 shares, an increase of 7,657.1% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Price Performance

TOMZ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 17,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,213. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The company has a market cap of $17.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average of $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Get TOMI Environmental Solutions alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Free Report) by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.25% of TOMI Environmental Solutions worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TOMI Environmental Solutions

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

(Get Free Report)

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, engages in the provision of environmental solutions for indoor air and surface disinfection and decontamination in the United States and internationally. The company’s disinfection solutions include SteraPak portable disinfection systems, SteraMist select surface units, SteraMist environment systems, SteraMist total disinfection carts, SteraMist transport units, NV+ fogging disinfection and decontamination systems, SteraMist custom engineered systems, SteraMist Hybrid disinfection systems, SteraMist integrated systems, Stainless Steel 90-Degree applicators, SteraMist plasma decontamination chambers, and iHP Corporate Service Decontamination, which provides full room, equipment, facility, and emergency disinfection and decontamination services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.