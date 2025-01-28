TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,783 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 16.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of TTE opened at $58.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.12. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $53.29 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $52.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.03 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.8308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.10 price objective (down previously from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.42.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

