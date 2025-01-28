Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Acquires 595 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,315,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,886,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,823,000 after acquiring an additional 54,018 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,003,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,158,000 after acquiring an additional 177,567 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 58.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,544,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,115,000 after acquiring an additional 568,276 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,463,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,409,000 after purchasing an additional 30,696 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $391,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,237.61. This trade represents a 15.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,565,850 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

MKC stock opened at $77.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $85.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.10.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 15.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.22%.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

