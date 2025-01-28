Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $2.38 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,436 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 3,823 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 12,315 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 64,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $14,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

Union Pacific Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $254.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.63. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $218.55 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.22%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

