Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,582 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 1.4% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 129,073 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Second Line Capital LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 54.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 609 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,179 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.78.

McDonald’s Stock Up 2.7 %

MCD stock opened at $293.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $291.07 and a 200 day moving average of $288.70. The firm has a market cap of $210.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $317.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total value of $84,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,275.25. The trade was a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.51, for a total transaction of $441,470.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,435.60. This represents a 49.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,905 shares of company stock worth $2,592,327 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.