Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 411 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up 2.6% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 457.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 203.8% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2,709.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

PM stock opened at $130.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.25. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.82 and a fifty-two week high of $134.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $138.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.50 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.35.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

