Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX) Short Interest Update

Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Trans-Lux Stock Performance
Trans-Lux stock remained flat at $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of -0.75. Trans-Lux has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.66.
About Trans-Lux
